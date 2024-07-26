Galgotias University Receives Platinum Rating in Law and Legal Studies from QS I-Gauge

Galgotias University has received the highest Platinum rating in Law and Legal Studies from QS I-Gauge, a leading global rating agency for universities and colleges. This honor reflects the universitys commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation in the field of law and legal studies.

Students & faculty engaging in a moot court session at School of Law, Galgotias University, honing their legal skills through experiential learning

The QS I-Gauge rating is a comprehensive and independent evaluation system that assesses universities on various parameters, including teaching and learning, research, employability, and facilities. The Platinum rating is the highest accolade awarded by QS I-Gauge and signifies outstanding performance and leadership in the specified discipline.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his elation at receiving this esteemed recognition. He stated, “We are honored to receive the Platinum rating in Law and Legal Studies from QS I-Gauge. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. At Galgotias University, we are committed to fostering an environment of academic excellence and innovation. This recognition motivates us to continue our efforts to provide world-class education and contribute to the advancement of legal studies.“

Adv. Aradhana Galgotia, Director of Operations at Galgotias University, also shared her excitement about the recognition. She said, “Achieving the Platinum rating in Law and Legal Studies is a proud moment for Galgotias University. It underscores our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch education and fostering a nurturing environment for our students. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that our students receive the best possible education and opportunities.”

Galgotias University has consistently been at the forefront of legal education and research, offering cutting-edge programs and facilities to its students. The universitys emphasis on practical learning, industry collaboration, and research initiatives has significantly contributed to its reputation as a leading institution in law and legal studies. Additionally, the School of Law at Galgotias University has been ranked #1 in academic excellence among private colleges across India by India Today, and #5 in North India among private institutions.

Galgotias University, sponsored by Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society and situated in Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent institution dedicated to academic excellence. With NAAC A+ accreditation in its first cycle, the university offers a wide array of over 200 programs across 20 schools spanning Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among Indias top universities, Galgotias University is recognized for its innovative approach, achieving “Excellent” status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, Galgotias University has received the highest 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for promoting innovation and start-ups on campus. The university is proud to be one of the 16 Governing Members of the IIC Consortium Uttar Pradesh and was selected as a Mentor Institute with funding support by the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell in 2023.