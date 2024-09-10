Galgotias University Signs MoU with Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. to Enhance Student Industry Exposure and Career Opportunities

We are proud to announce that Galgotias University has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. This partnership is set to offer our Civil Engineering and Managementstudents exceptional opportunities for practical industry exposure, hands-on learning experiences, and placement opportunities, further bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Galgotias University signs an MoU with Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

The collaboration between Galgotias University and Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. reflects our commitment to providing students with enriched educational experiences that go beyond the classroom. By connecting with leading industry players, we ensure our students gain valuable insights and skills that enhance their career prospects.

Mr. Lithin Kunju, HRBP – North, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, and Ms. Vani Gupta, HR, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, have played pivotal roles in making this collaboration a reality. Their involvement will be instrumental in facilitating industry-driven projects, internships, and professional development opportunities for our students.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, “This collaboration with Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. marks a significant milestone in our efforts to offer industry-relevant education. It will provide our students with unparalleled opportunities to gain real-world experience, enhance their employability, and shape successful careers. We are excited about the potential this partnership holds for our students and faculty alike.”

Through this MoU, Galgotias University continues to reaffirm its commitment to fostering industry-academic collaboration, ensuring that our students are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience necessary to thrive in the competitive job market.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is committed to empowering students through a blend of academic rigor and real-world relevance. With 200+ programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, UG, PG, and PhD courses, and an A+ NAAC accreditation, we prioritize quality education.

Our vibrant community of 40,000+ students and 80,000+ alumni excels globally, with achievements in international events like the Paralympics and national competitions. With 25+ active clubs, one of India’s largest Student Councils offers leadership and collaboration opportunities.

The university fosters entrepreneurship with 100+ student-led startups, supported by the Galgotias Incubation Centre. Ranked Top 3 in India and #1 in UP for patent filings, Galgotias boasts 300+ national and international awards. Cutting-edge infrastructure, experiential learning, and strong industry ties ensure our students are equipped for success. Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.

