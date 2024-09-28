Galgotias University Wins Best Exhibition Award at UP International Trade Show 2024 with Unique Student-Led Exhibit

Galgotias University has once again proven its commitment to excellence and innovation by winning the prestigious Best Exhibition Award for the Academic Division in Uttar Pradesh at the UP International Trade Show 2024. Held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, this event has attracted over 100,000 B2B visitors and exhibitors from more than 60 countries. The inauguration was graced by the Hon‘ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, alongside Hon‘ble Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath.

Galgotias Universitys Award-Winning Exhibition Stall at UP International Trade Show 2024

Galgotias University‘s student-led exhibition, which was a key highlight of the event, was instrumental in securing the top honor. Managed entirely by students from various departments, clubs, and councils, under the mentorship of professors, the exhibition showcased the universitys dedication to hands-on learning and real-world experience. This unique initiative underscores Galgotias University‘s goal of empowering students through creativity, leadership, and innovation.

The exhibition featured a diverse range of projects, with special emphasis on startups and incubation. Students proudly displayed advanced technologies, including alcohol detection systems designed to prevent drunk driving, electric bikes, and drones. These projects reflect the entrepreneurial mindset and technical expertise cultivated at Galgotias University.

One of the standout themes was G-SCALE (Galgotias Student-Centered Active Learning Ecosystem), an educational transformation initiative developed in collaboration with NTU Singapore. This cutting-edge program aims to reshape active learning and solidify the university‘s status as a leader in educational innovation.

Another source of pride for the university was the display of four Paralympic medals won by Galgotias students in archery and track events during the Paris Paralympic 2024 Games. Visitors could also engage in an archery setup, celebrating the university‘s exceptional athletes and its role in nurturing future champions.

Aligning with the vision of Hon‘ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to transform Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy, Galgotias University showcased numerous entrepreneurial and tech-focused projects. Engineering students demonstrated the use of 3D printers to create models in real time, highlighting their skills and the university‘s emphasis on practical learning.

Galgotias Universitys iOS Development Centre, the first of its kind in a university setting in Uttar Pradesh, was another showstopper. It featured innovative apps and projects developed by students, showcasing the university‘s dedication to advanced technology and academic excellence. Visitors were further enthralled by interactive elements like a robot serving water and a photo booth, adding to the overall engaging and immersive experience of Galgotias University‘s exhibition.

Building on last year‘s success, where Galgotias University was recognized as the Best Exhibitor, this year‘s also winning the award reinforces the university‘s standing as a leader in education, innovation, and student empowerment.

With great pride, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, emphasized, “Our participation in the UP International Trade Show exemplifies our commitment to not just educate but empower our students. By providing them with real-world experiences and a platform to showcase their talents, we are fostering a new generation of leaders and innovators who will drive the future of our economy and society.”

Galgotias University was proud to host two stalls at the trade show-one at the Academic Pavilion (Hall 6) and another in Hall 3-with students also presenting their work at the Youth Talent Exhibition Pavilion. As the university continues to foster talent and drive regional development, its transformative approach to education remains a benchmark of success.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is committed to empowering students through a blend of academic rigor and real-world relevance. With 200+ programs across 20 schools, including Polytechnic, UG, PG, and PhD courses, and an A+ NAAC accreditation, we prioritize quality education.

Our vibrant community of 40,000+ students and 80,000+ alumni excels globally, with achievements in international events like the Paralympics and national competitions. With 25+ active clubs, one of India‘s largest Student Councils offers leadership and collaboration opportunities.

The university fosters entrepreneurship with 100+ student-led startups, supported by the Galgotias Incubation Centre. Ranked Top 3 in India and #1 in UP for patent filings, Galgotias boasts 300+ national and international awards. Cutting-edge infrastructure, experiential learning, and strong industry ties ensure our students are equipped for success. Galgotias University has received the prestigious QS 5-Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities.

