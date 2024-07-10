NationalPolitics

Game On: President Droupadi Murmu Plays Badminton With Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday played badminton with Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan at Delhi. The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a post on X said that President Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Saina Nehwal.

“The President’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women-players making a great impact on the world stage,” said Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Nehwal, on Thursday, will deliver a talk and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre as part of the ‘Her Story – My Story’ lecture series featuring women Padma Awardees.







