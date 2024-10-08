NationalPolitics

Ganderbal, Nowshera, Central Shalteng, Channapora, Budhal, Bijbehara, Dooru, Kishtwar

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 104 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 live: Ganderbal, Nowshera, Central Shalteng, Channapora, Budhal, Bijbehara, Dooru, Kishtwar, Khanyar, Surankote

live

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: Check winner list from Ganderbal, Nowshera, Central Shalteng, Channapora, Budhal, Bijbehara, Dooru, Kishtwar, Khanyar, Surankote.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 live: Ganderbal, Nowshera, Central Shalteng, Channapora, Budhal, Bijbehara, Dooru, Kishtwar, Khanyar, Surankote
Jammu: Security personnel check luggage of a commuter outside a counting centre, a day before the counting of votes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Winner List LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly General Elections 2024 will begin at 8 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The legislative Assembly poll was held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. In the first phase, 24 seats went to the poll, in the second phase, 26 and in the third phase, 40 seats went to the poll. For all the 90 Assembly constituencies the counting will start at 8 a.m.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 live





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 8, 2024
0 104 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Counting of votes to begins

October 8, 2024

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Winners List Updates- Check Party Wise Winning Candidates MLAs List from BJP Congress

October 8, 2024

Will BJP suffer setback in J&K? Counting shortly

October 8, 2024

Is Ola in danger? Central panel issues notice to EV company after…, check report

October 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow