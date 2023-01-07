Ganesh Balakrishnan Makes Fans Emotional, Twitter Erupts With Support For Flatheads Shoes- Check Tweets News

Shark Tank India Season 2: Ganesh Balakrishnan Makes Fans Emotional, Twitter Erupts With Support For Flatheads Shoes Afte he Says he Would Take a Job And Start Again – Check Tweets.

Shark Tank India Season 2 Latest Update: Something unexpected happened in the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. When a shoe brand founder came with his pitch, he didn’t receive the funding but immense love, million-dollar advice, and respect from the sharks who hugged him and saluted his spirit of never-giving-up. Ganesh Balakrishnan, the founder of Flatheads Shoes, presented his pitch honestly at the end of which he revealed that he has spent all his money and is currently spending out of his own pocket to save his company. He honestly revealed that if he doesn’t get funding from the sharks, he will have to rethink his business, quit his company, and start afresh by taking a job.

Ganesh also teared up as he talked about his dream being shattered and rebuilding something that he spent years building in the first place. “Iske liye funding nahi aati hai toh mere paas paise toh hain nahi. Toh main shayad job dhundna shuru karuga. Aur jab mauka mile toh wapis shuru karne ki koshish karuga (sic),” he said. While Aman Gupta backed his honesty and told him he could be down but not ‘out’ of the game, Anupam Mittal offered him a job and asked him to have faith in himself.

Peyush and Vineeta also went emotional and asked him to stay strong. Sharks told Ganesh that this is a dry phase that comes in the lives of all entrepreneurs when they engage in self-doubt but once they understand the problem, they only rise in their game. Interestingly, the sales of Ganesh’s brand rose exponentially after the episode aired. As per a report in MadFoxy, the sales of Flatheads Shoes rose in just one night after the episode aired on Sony TV on Friday. The report showed a graph from Google Trends featuring an upward sales curve from December 11.

Many Twitter users also prayed for Ganesh’s company to beat the loss. One user wrote, “#SharkTankIndia Ganesh made us cry today … Wishing him the best and hope to buy his shoes outside India one day #Flatheads (sic),” another user said, “What a Genuine Guy , Ganesh is !! loved him and felt his failure Story !! Praying that #Flatheads And Ganesh will bounce back and he will get all the success in his life what he deserves 🙏🙏 #SharkTankIndia (sic)”

After his pitch and the scrutinising of his business model and the vision for the company, Ganesh was offered a deal by Peyush and Vineeta in which they demanded a 33.3 per cent share of his company. However, he chose to stick to the advice he was given by the sharks, broke down, and made a decision of restarting things.

