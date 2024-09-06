Ganesh Chaturthi Sale: Discover Exciting Offers on LED TVs, Washing Machines, and More

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, it’s the ideal time to take advantage of festive offers on essential home appliances. Whether its upgrading to a new LED TV, investing in a reliable washing machine, or purchasing a high-capacity refrigerator, the Ganesh Chaturthi sale brings unmatched deals on the best products. Customers can now enjoy top-quality appliances at affordable prices, all while benefiting from convenient financing options from Bajaj Finserv, making it easier to upgrade their home appliances this season.

Buy TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv

Before finalising any purchase, shoppers can visit the Bajaj Mall website to explore a wide selection of models from leading brands. This platform provides detailed information, allowing buyers to compare features and make informed decisions based on their needs. Once the preferred appliance is selected, customers can proceed to a partner store offering discounts to complete their purchase. Bajaj Finserv offers flexible financing, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience with Easy EMIs, making quality appliances more accessible to all.

Exciting offers on LED TVs

The TV market has been constantly evolving and now offers cutting-edge technology that delivers enhanced picture quality and superior entertainment experiences. From a 40-inch smart television to larger displays, brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, and Acer provide a variety of options that cater to every viewing preference. These LED TVs are designed to offer sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smart functionalities, making them a perfect addition to any living space.

Customers looking to upgrade their viewing experience can take advantage of exclusive deals during the Ganesh Chaturthi sale. With Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, purchasing an LED TV becomes simpler and more affordable. Buyers can enjoy cashback offers of up to Rs. 7,500* when making their purchase at any Bajaj Finserv partner store. This festive season, elevate your home entertainment system while staying within budget.

Exciting offers on washing machines

Washing machines are an indispensable part of modern households, offering convenience and efficiency in handling laundry. Leading brands such as Whirlpool, LG, Samsung, and Bosch provide a wide range of models, including fully automatic and semi-automatic machines with advanced features like inverter technology and eco-friendly wash cycles.

The Ganesh Chaturthi sale is the perfect opportunity to buy the best washing machine in India at unbeatable prices. Customers can choose from different capacities and functionalities to find a model that fits their requirements. Bajaj Finserv offers flexible financing options, allowing buyers to spread their payments over time. A cashback of up to 5%* is available, ensuring a cost-effective solution for upgrading laundry appliances this festive season.

Exciting offers on refrigerators

Refrigerators are a household necessity, keeping food fresh and beverages cool. Renowned brands like Godrej, LG, Samsung, and Haier offer a variety of refrigerator models, from single-door to side-by-side designs, equipped with features such as frost-free technology and inverter compressors. These refrigerators are built to meet the demands of modern kitchens, providing both functionality and style.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, customers can enjoy incredible discounts on the best refrigerator models available in India. Whether choosing a compact fridge or a spacious multi-door option, Bajaj Finserv’s financing options allow easy purchases with manageable instalments. Additionally, cashback offers ranging from Rs. 1,500* to Rs. 7,500* are available, allowing buyers to enhance their kitchen without exceeding their budget.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv simplifies purchases with its flexible financing options. Customers can enjoy attractive discounts on home appliances and bring home their preferred home appliance on Easy EMIs. This option enables buyers to split costs into manageable instalments, with the added benefit of zero down payment offers on select products. This financing solution ensures that upgrading your home appliances is affordable and hassle-free, allowing you to enjoy the festive season without financial strain.

In summary, the Ganesh Chaturthi sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality LED TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators at attractive prices. By leveraging Bajaj Finserv’s financing solutions, customers can enjoy affordable instalments and special offers, making their festive shopping both enjoyable and budget-friendly. Visit Bajaj Mall today to explore home appliances and get best offers this Ganesh Chaturthi.

