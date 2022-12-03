Saturday, December 3, 2022
HomeNationalGangster Raju Theth shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims...
National

Gangster Raju Theth shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

admin
By admin
0
83


CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral which shows a group of four men firing openly at the victim.

File photo of gangster Raju Theth (Pic/ Twitter)
File photo of gangster Raju Theth (Pic/ Twitter)

Sikar: Gangster Raju Theth was shot dead on Saturday morning in Udyog Nagar area of Sikar near his residence by some unknown miscreants. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for this murder. Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this attack saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral which shows a group of four men firing openly at the victim. Four accused are visible in the video.

Watch: CCTV Footage Of This Incident (Readers’ discretion advised)

According to reports, Rohit Godara, who has taken responsibility for the incident, currently operates the crime company of Lawrence and Goldie from Azerbaijan. He is a wanted criminal in India.

Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtrapati said that four persons were involved in the murder of Gangster Raju Theth, adding that police are checking the claim of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for taking the responsibility for the murder.




Published Date: December 3, 2022 1:40 PM IST



Updated Date: December 3, 2022 1:44 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Malad Highrise, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot
Next article
UP’s Malick Diouf set to be named UAAP MVP for Season 85
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
83
Previous article
Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Malad Highrise, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot
Next article
UP’s Malick Diouf set to be named UAAP MVP for Season 85
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677