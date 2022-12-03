Gangster Raju Theth shot dead in Rajasthan’s Sikar; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral which shows a group of four men firing openly at the victim.

File photo of gangster Raju Theth (Pic/ Twitter)

Sikar: Gangster Raju Theth was shot dead on Saturday morning in Udyog Nagar area of Sikar near his residence by some unknown miscreants. Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed the responsibility for this murder. Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this attack saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral which shows a group of four men firing openly at the victim. Four accused are visible in the video.

Watch: CCTV Footage Of This Incident (Readers’ discretion advised)

Gang war in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Gangster Raju Theth shot dead.

Earlier Raju Theth had enmity with the Anandpal gang, according to sources currently Anandpal gang and Bishnoi gang were together.

Sikar police is investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/ZLkkcNshRH — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) December 3, 2022

According to reports, Rohit Godara, who has taken responsibility for the incident, currently operates the crime company of Lawrence and Goldie from Azerbaijan. He is a wanted criminal in India.

Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtrapati said that four persons were involved in the murder of Gangster Raju Theth, adding that police are checking the claim of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for taking the responsibility for the murder.



