Gas cylinder and detonators found on railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place near the Sagphata railway station.

New Delhi: A major mishap was averted by the timely discovery of 10 detonators on railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, September 22. According to the officials, it was an attempt to blow up the train carrying Indian Army personnel in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district.

The incident took place near the Sagphata railway station when the army’s special train was travelling from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka on Wednesday, September 18.

The driver of the train became alert after an explosion occurred as the train passed over the detonators and quickly stopped the train. He then informed the station master. No one was injured in the incident.

Senior officials from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA), railways, and local police are probing the incident.

Gas Cylinder Found On Railway Track In Uttar Pradesh

Earlier on Sunday, 22 September 2024, an empty gas cylinder was found on the railway tracks near the Prempur railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The goods train loco pilot had to apply emergency brakes to stop the train.

The incident occurred at 8:10 am when the train was going to Prayagraj from Kanpur, said the police.

“It was found that the cylinder was of five-kilogram capacity and empty. It was removed from the track. The matter is being investigated,” the police said.

This was the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this month. On September 8, the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after it hit an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the site hinting at a sabotage bid.

