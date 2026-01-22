- The market size for gastroesophageal reflux disease was found to be USD 3.3 billion in the United States in 2024.
- VOQUEZNA established its early presence as the first US P-CAB, and is projected to expand rapidly over the next decade as demand rises for faster and more durable acid suppression beyond conventional PPIs.
- The United States recorded approximately 33 million diagnosed prevalent GERD cases in 2024, highlighting the substantial and growing clinical burden of reflux disease across the population.
- Leading gastroesophageal reflux disease companies, such as Braintree Laboratories, Cinclus Pharma, and others, are developing new GERD treatment drugs that can be available in the GERD market in the coming years.
- The promising gastroesophageal reflux disease therapies in clinical trials include BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), Linaprazan glurate, and others.
- Launch of Emerging Therapies: During the forecast period (2025–2034), pipeline candidates such as BLI5100 (tegoprazan) (Braintree Laboratories), Linaprazan glurate (Cinclus Pharma), and others are expected to drive growth in the 7MM GERD market.
- Emerging Role of Tegoprazan in Acid Suppression Therapy: The introduction of Tegoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker, in Phase III trials presents an opportunity to address unmet needs and expand treatment options.
- GERD management is still dominated by generic PPIs and H2RAs, driven by long-standing physician familiarity and widespread OTC availability.
- Despite their use, PPIs show several drawbacks, including delayed onset of action, variable and incomplete acid suppression, reduced nocturnal control, and limited healing efficacy in moderate-to-severe erosive esophagitis (LA Grade C/D).
- Developed by Phathom Pharmaceuticals, VOQUEZNA is the first PCAB-approved for GERD in the U.S., offering faster onset, more consistent acid suppression, and superior early healing compared with lansoprazole.
- VOQUEZNA is well-suited for patients with high acid burden, persistent nocturnal symptoms, or relapse during PPI tapering.
- Two next-generation PCABs, BLI5100 (tegoprazan) from Braintree Laboratories (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and linaprazan glurate from Cinclus Pharma, are in late-stage development and are expected to expand treatment options and compete with VOQUEZNA for patients inadequately controlled on standard PPI therapy.
- In October 2025, Cinclus Pharma Holding reported that it received favorable guidance from the US FDA following a recent Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) meeting, endorsing the continued development of its lead candidate, linaprazan glurate.
- In October 2025, Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced that the results of additional analyses from its pivotal Phase III pHalcon-NERD-301 trial evaluating VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) tablets in patients with NERD have been published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.
- In August 2025, Braintree Laboratories, a subsidiary of Sebela Pharmaceuticals, reported positive topline results from the 24-week maintenance phase of the pivotal Phase III TRIUMpH study evaluating tegoprazan, a novel P-CAB, for the treatment of GERD.
- Prevalent Cases of GERD
- Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GERD
- Gender-specific Cases of GERD
- Age-specific Cases of GERD
- Type-specific Cases of GERD
- Grade-specific Cases of GERD
- Total Treated Cases of GERD
|
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Forecast Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market CAGR (US)
|
6 %
|
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Size in 2024 (US)
|
USD 3.3 Billion
|
Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Companies
|
Braintree Laboratories, Cinclus Pharma, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, and others
|
Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies
|
BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), Linaprazan glurate, VOQUEZNA, and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and emerging therapies
- Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
|
1
|
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Key Insights
|
2
|
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
GERD Market Overview at a Glance
|
3.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of GERD by Therapies in 2024 in the 7MM
|
3.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of GERD by Therapies in 2034 in the 7MM
|
4
|
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
|
5
|
Executive Summary
|
6
|
Key Events
|
7
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Signs and Symptoms
|
7.3
|
Causes
|
7.4
|
Risk Factors
|
7.5
|
Prognosis
|
7.6
|
Pathophysiology
|
7.7
|
Complications
|
7.8
|
Diagnosis
|
8
|
GERD Treatment and Management
|
8.1
|
Lifestyle Modifications
|
8.2
|
Pharmacological Therapy
|
8.3
|
Endoscopic and Surgical Therapy
|
8.4
|
Treatment Guidelines
|
8.5
|
Treatment Algorithm
|
9
|
GERD Patient Journey
|
10
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
10.1
|
Key Findings
|
10.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale
|
10.3
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GERD in the 7MM
|
10.4
|
The United States
|
10.4.1
|
Prevalent Cases of GERD in the United States
|
10.4.2
|
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of GERD in the United States
|
10.4.3
|
Gender-specific Cases of GERD in the United States
|
10.4.4
|
Age-specific Cases of GERD in the United States
|
10.4.5
|
Type Specific Cases of GERD in the United States
|
10.4.6
|
Grade-specific Cases of GERD (erosive esophagitis) in the United States
|
10.4.7
|
Total Treated Cases of GERD in the United States
|
10.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
10.6
|
Japan
|
11
|
Marketed GERD Therapies
|
11.1
|
VOQUEZNA (Vonoprazan): Phathom Pharmaceuticals/Takeda
|
11.1.1
|
Product Description
|
11.1.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
11.1.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
11.1.4
|
Summary of Pivotal Trials
|
11.1.5
|
Clinical Developmental Activities
|
11.1.5.1
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
11.1.6
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.1.7
|
Analyst Views
|
12
|
Emerging GERD Therapies
|
12.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
12.2
|
BLI5100 (Tegoprazan): Braintree Laboratories
|
12.2.1
|
Product Description
|
12.2.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
12.2.3
|
Clinical Developmental Activities
|
12.2.3.1
|
Clinical trial information
|
12.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
12.2.5
|
Analyst View
|
12.3
|
Linaprazan Glurate: Cinclus Pharma
|
13
|
GERD Market: Seven Major Market Analysis
|
13.1
|
Key Findings
|
13.2
|
Key GERD Market Forecast Assumptions
|
13.3
|
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Outlook
|
13.4
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
13.5
|
Total Market Size of GERD in the 7MM
|
13.6
|
Market Size of GERD by Therapies in the 7MM
|
13.7
|
GERD Market Size in the United States
|
13.7.1
|
Total Market Size of GERD in the United States
|
13.7.2
|
Market Size of GERD by Therapies in the United States
|
13.8
|
GERD Market Size in EU4 and the UK
|
13.9
|
GERD Market Size in Japan
|
14
|
KOL Views on GERD
|
15
|
GERD Market SWOT Analysis
|
16
|
GERD Market Unmet Needs
|
17
|
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
|
17.1
|
The United States
|
17.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
17.3
|
Japan
|
17.4
|
Reimbursement Scenario in GERD
|
18
|
Bibliography
|
19
|
GERD Market Report Methodology
