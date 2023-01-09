GATE 2023 Admit Card Out: Facing Trouble Downloading Hall Ticket? Here’s What You Need To Do | LIVE

Read Time: 1 Minute, 11 Second





GATE 2023 Admit Card LIVE: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has released admit card for the GATE 2023 exams today. Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on January 03. However, it was postponed due to some technical issues.“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023,” reads a statement on the website.

Facing Problem While Downloading Your Admit Card? Here’s What You Need To Do

If there is any error while downloading the hall ticket, the student should immediately contact the exam conducting authorities and inform it. Aspirants can find the contact details at https://gate.iitk.ac.in/contact_us.html.

Click Here To Download The Admit Card

How to Download the GATE Admit Card 2023?

Follow the step-by-step guide to download the GATE Admit card 2023.

Go to the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”

The login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.

Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.





Source link

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com