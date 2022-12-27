GATE 2023 Admit Card To Be Released On THIS DATE At gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Details Here
GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Admit Card will be released on January 3, 2023. Soon after the formal announcement of the GATE Admit Card, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in. Ahead of the release, IIT Kanpur has released an important notice for GATE candidates.
IIT Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 Exam on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The GATE 2023 Result is expected to be announced by March 16, 2023 by IIT Kanpur.
“Candidates with Defects in Application must make rectifications latest by 28th December 2022, otherwise their Admit Card will be marked Provisional,” reads the official statement issued by IIT Kanpur.
GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download
- Visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”
- Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.
- Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
Once the admit card is released, candidates would be able to download it using their GATE 2023 exam roll number, date of birth and other credentials used during registration.
The candidates are advised to carry a printout of their admit cards to carry to their respective exam centres otherwise, they would not be allowed to appear for the GATE Exam.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST
