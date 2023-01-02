GATE Admit Card 2023 to Release Tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in; Exams Begins Feb 4

GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can check and download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) tomorrow, January 03, 2023. Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can check and download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. As per the official schedule, GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

IIT GATE 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Events Check Important Dates here GATE 2023 admit card release date January 3, 2023 GATE 2023 exam date February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 Result date March 16, 2023

Step By Step Guide to Download the GATE Admit Card 2023?

Below are the steps to download the GATE Admit card 2023. To recall, only registered candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card.

Visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Look for the link,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”

The login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.

Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to bring an original and valid photo identity document along with the GATE admit card.

IIT GATE 2023 EXAM: Details Mentioned on GATE Admit Card 2023?

Name of the candidate Roll number Examination Date Examination time Venue/ Exam centre

The examination will be conducted in two sessions, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first session will begin from 9:30 AM and continue till 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The first exam will be held for the CS paper. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours. Candidates are advised to track the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in for the latest updates.



