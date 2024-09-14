Gaur NYC Residences gets Fully Booked in Just 2.5 Days, Rs 3100 Cr in Sales Clocked

Gaur NYC Residences, a luxury project by Gaurs Group, was sold out within 3 days, generating Rs 3100 crore in sales. The project received over 3000 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) within 24 hours of RERA approval. Gaurs Group, a leading real estate player in India had planned this themed project on Manhattan Styled living. The project was much hyped before its launch only, as Gaurs Group was launching a new project after a long time.

Gaurs NYC residencies

To ensure a fair process for the EOI holders, Gaurs Group for the first time ever hosted a live lottery draw on YouTube to call EOI holders. The allotment days were organized for 3 days from 8th -10th September. However, due to overwhelming demand, all 1200 units were sold by 2 pm on the third day and bookings were closed.

Commenting on this record performance, Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group, remarked, “This unprecedented interest from homebuyers highlights Gaurs Groups credibility, delivery track record and brand value while demonstrating the projects strong appeal. It also reflects the markets demand for premium living spaces in the Delhi-NCR region.“

Gaur NYC Residences is located on an 11.8-acre plot along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and consists of 10 towers, each 32 stories high. The projects unique offering includes an approx 60000 sq ft 3-storied clubhouse inspired by Madison Square and an 118-meter-long swimming pool.