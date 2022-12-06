Gauri Khan To Kartik Aryan Here Is A List Of Celebs Who Attended Manish Malhotra Birthday Bash In Style- Watch

Celebrities fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 this year. He has thrown a grand birthday party at his place. Many Bollywood celebs and stars attended the party in their most stylish way. Watch video

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 on Monday, Dec 5. He threw a birthday bash for his friends and family and they turned up in their best fashionable selves. Manish’s birthday celebrations began with an intimate get-together with Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, and Karan Johar. Later, the designer hosted a grand party for all his friends from Bollywood, which was graced by stars like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and others. Watch video

Written by- Ananya



