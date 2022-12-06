Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Gauri Khan To Kartik Aryan Here Is A List Of Celebs Who Attended Manish Malhotra Birthday Bash In Style- Watch

Celebrities fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 this year. He has thrown a grand birthday party at his place. Many Bollywood celebs and stars attended the party in their most stylish way. Watch video

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 on Monday, Dec 5. He threw a birthday bash for his friends and family and they turned up in their best fashionable selves. Manish’s birthday celebrations began with an intimate get-together with Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, and Karan Johar. Later, the designer hosted a grand party for all his friends from Bollywood, which was graced by stars like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and others. Watch video

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: December 6, 2022 5:18 PM IST





UPI transactions witnesses 650% rise at semi-urban and rural stores: PayNearby
After AIIMS, Around 6000 Attempts Made To Hack ICMR Website, Data Secured
UPI transactions witnesses 650% rise at semi-urban and rural stores: PayNearby
After AIIMS, Around 6000 Attempts Made To Hack ICMR Website, Data Secured
