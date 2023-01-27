Home

Hindenburg Effect: Gautam Adani Turns 7th Richest From 3rd, Stocks Tumble, SEBI Increases Scrutiny

“We would welcome” Adani Group’s “threat of legal action”, Hindenburg Research responded to Adani Group adding that it believes any legal action against their firm would be “meritless.”

New Delhi: He was on top of the world. Gautam Adani and his business ambitions. And sure enough, the billionaire did make and continues to make the top headlines of both national and international news. However, the headlines of the last three days did not serve much good to Gautam Adani and his conglomerate.

THE CASE

After Hindenburg Research made several sensational allegations against Gautam Adani and his business empire, Adani Group responded by saying it’s evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research.

“We would welcome” Adani Group’s “threat of legal action”, said Hindenburg Research in reply adding that it believes any legal action against their firm would be “meritless.”

Two of the media statements from Adani Group and the response by Hindenburg Research have been attached below.

THE IMPACT

While it’s up to the jury to decide on the merits of allegations against Adani Group, investors don’t seem to take them lightly, especially seeing the lukewarm response by Adani Group to the allegations, days before its flagship firm Adani Enterprises went on a follow on public offer (FPO), the largest one India has ever seen.

For a while, Gautam Adani was the second richest person in the world, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. He even briefly became overtook Fresh business magnate Bernard Arnault and became the second richest person in the world when Elon Musk stood at the top position.

However, as per the latest data on Forbes Real Time Billionaires List, Gautam Adani’s real time net worth has by $22.6B today making him the seventh richest person in the world.

Seven of Adani Group’s listed companies suffered major losses on Friday, 27 January 2023, after the US short-seller, on Wednesday, said it held short positions in the Indian conglomerate. This led to a massive sell-off of India-listed shares of the Adani Group companies.

Adani Enterprises -18.52% Adani Green -20.00% Adani Ports & SEZ -16.29% Adani Power -5.00% Adani Total Gas -20.00% Adani Transmission -20.00% Adani Wilmar -5.00%

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India’s market watchdog has increased scrutiny of the deals made by the Adani Group over the past year and will study a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research to add to its own ongoing preliminary investigation into the group’s foreign portfolio investors, Reuters reported quoting two sources aware of the matter.

“SEBI has been increasingly examining all the transactions that Adani Group has been undertaking in the listed space,” said the one of the two sources mentioned in the Reuters report.

As per the report, neither did SEBI spokespersons offer any immediate comments saying they do not discuss company specific matters and ongoing probes.

In the case of Adani Group’s acquisition of Switzerland-based Holcim Ltd’s stake in India’s Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the regulator examined the offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) used for the transaction, the first source mentioned in the Reuters report said. The use of this SPV was disclosed by the group as part of the acquisition announcement in May 2022. The regulator had found as many as 17 foreign offshore entities involved in the funding of the transaction, the report added.



