Gautam Gambhir Bats For Surykumar Yadav Entry In Test Cricket

SKY’s unbeaten ton in Rajkot was his third in the T20 International in seven months, making him the first player in history to score three T20I centuries as a middle-order batter.
Following Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant third T20I century on Saturday at Rajkot versus Sri Lanka, former India opener Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on the Mahrashtra-born cricketer. Gambhir has backed Suryakumar, who hit 112* off 51 balls, for his inclusion in Test cricket. Suryakumar, who was India’s best T20I batter in 2022, is yet to make his Test debut.
Taking to social media, Gambhir wrote: “What a knock @surya_14kumar. Time to put him in Test cricket,”
Surya scored a brilliant unbeaten ton (112* off 51 balls) that proved to be a significant contribution in India’s 91-run win over Sri Lanka in the series decider on Saturday in Rajkot as the Hardik Pandya-led side secured a 2-1 T20I series win.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 12:28 PM IST
