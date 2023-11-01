Gayatri Dave Wins Ms. Queen of The World India 2023

Queen of The World India 2023 pageant saw selected contestants from across India put their best persona forward at the finale held in Delhi. Internationally certified clinical nutritionist by profession and part-time fashion model Gayatri Dave from Mumbai outshone several other contestants to win the coveted crown of ‘Ms. Queen of The World 2023‘. The pageant is held annually and conducted successfully by Urmimala Boruah over the years. The evening witnessed several guests of repute in attendance including Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar gracing the judges panel who also crowned winners at the glitzy finale.

Gayatri Dave crowned Ms Queen of the World India 2023 and flanked by Bhumi Pednekar & Neha Dhupia

The moment of triumph was profoundly emotional for the newly crowned beauty queen. Brimming with excitement, Gayatri Dave said, “I feel winning the title is a culmination of all my relentless efforts and dedication. It signifies a new chapter in my journey. Now I’m doubly determined to win the international crown as I proudly represent our country India at the global finale in the USA early next year. I feel honoured to have been bestowed with this opportunity.”

Ms Queen of the World India – Gayatri Dave with Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia at the pageant finale

“Together with Gayatri as the reigning queen, we look forward to a successful journey ahead,” said Urmimala Boruah, CEO & National Director of Queen of The World India.

Revered mentors like Alesia Raut & Anjali Raut of Cocoaberry and Dr. Rita Gangwani trained and groomed Gayatri Dave for the pageant. She is now entrusted with the responsibility of representing our country on the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant platforms and is confidently gearing up for the finale slated for early 2024. As India eagerly awaits her representation, Gayatri stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring beauty queens across the nation.