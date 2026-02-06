Four new products available now to put full diagnostics in the palm of technician’s handsSPARKS, Md., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GEARWRENCH is expanding the lineup of revolutionary Diagnostic testing tools, launching four new products into the existing product line. New to the market is the GWSMART10, a 10″ pro command wireless bidirectional diagnostic tablet with charge docking station, GWSMART05, a 5″ handheld bidirectional diagnostic tool, GWSCOPE, a highdefinition flexible inspection endoscope, and GWTPMS, a universal tire pressure monitoring system programming and diagnostic tool, as well as the TPMS sensors in metal and rubber. These add to the expansive lineup that delivers unmatched value, performance and features full system diagnostics with FREE software updates that GEARWRENCH is known for.
- 3Year FREE software updates
- Full system diagnostics with bidirectional programming
- Topology mapping
- 51 reset/relearn functions
- Fully AutoAuth/Secure GatewayReady, Identifix DirectHit ready at an exclusive discount
- Retail: $2,249.99
- FREE lifetime software updates
- Full system diagnostics
- Live data streams
- 31 reset/relearn functions
- Fully AutoAuth/Secure GatewayReady
- Retail: $399.99
- 1080p HD camera with 4 brightness levels
- 8.5mm flexible semi-rigid probe
- IP67 waterproof and dustproof
- Photo & video capture
- Heat resistant up to 194°F
- Retail: $99.99
- FREE lifetime updates
- 315/433MHz Dual Frequency
- Read/clear TPMS codes
- Full ECU-ID verification
- Retail: $174.99
- Compatible with 99% of vehicles worldwide
- 100% ID cloneable sensor
- Sold separately
- Offered in a single, four packs and 20 packs
GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. For more information, visit gearwrench.com. SOURCE GEARWRENCH
Source link
Leave a Reply