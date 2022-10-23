Sunday, October 23, 2022
Gemini Will Get New Job Opportunities, Librans Should Help Their Friends

Horoscope Today, October 23: Trying to get a new job, planning a new house or thinking of investing in a new business – all of them are big decisions in life that can make or break you. It’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life. Follow these quick tips as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 22: Aries Must Respect Elders, Gemini Should Spend Time With Their Family

Aries- The dispute will end in the family. Don’t argue with friends. There will be economic benefits. Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 21: Aries Will See Job Progress, Scorpions Should Donate Food Items

Lucky color- maroon Also Read – Horoscope Today, October 20: Gemini Will Get New Opportunities, Leo Needs to Control Their Anger

Taurus- Marriage will be delayed. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Exercise in the morning.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- People associated with art will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change the house.

Lucky color- white

Cancer- Marital disputes might take place. Don’t cheat on anyone. The disease will end.

Lucky color- golden

Leo- Donate food items. Abstain from intoxicants. Will get business success.

Lucky color- brown

Virgo- Don’t go on a business trip. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky color- brown

Libra- Will be protected from infectious disease. Don’t hesitate to work. Help your friend.

Lucky color- sky blue

Scorpio- Pay attention to your home decor. Separation from brother is expected. Will get back the stuck money.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Do not make any changes in the house. Will get new opportunities. There will be profit in business till evening.

Lucky color- ocher

Capricorn- There will be sweetness in married life. The job will progress. Take advice from elders.

Lucky color- ocher

Aquarius- Don’t let the sourness take over the relationship. Control your voice. Elder brother will support you.

Lucky color- yellow

Pisces- Reach office on time. Don’t quarrel with your father. There will be a job change.

Lucky color- purple





