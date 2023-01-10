Geminis Should Take Care of Their Gold, Leos Should Trust Their Luck
Horoscope Today, January 10, Tuesday: Here’s what the stars have got in store for you. Check your astrological prediction basis your zodiac sign.
Aries- Disputes at home will end. Take family advice. Respect your wife. Donate wheat and jaggery.
Lucky color- yellow
Taurus- Money can get stuck. Business problems will lessen. The spouse’s health will be bad. Donate rice curd.
Lucky color- pink
Gemini- Will benefit from the advice of friends. Keep gold jewellery safe. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Donate seven grains.
Lucky color- green
Cancer- New business will start soon. Mother’s health-related worries will end. There will be happiness in the family. Donate whole rice and jaggery.
Lucky color- pink
Leo- Will go on a short journey. Will be successful in the job. Trust your luck. Donate woolen clothes.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- Mind’s worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Avoid extravagance. Donate porridge.
Lucky color- golden
Libra- Don’t make any job changes. Drive your vehicle carefully. The borrowed money will be returned. Donate white sweets.
Lucky color- pink
Scorpio- Anger can spoil the work. Stock up on essentials. Will get along with friends. Donate yellow sweet rice.
Lucky color- yellow
Sagittarius- Complete your work by noon. Transact wisely. Respect your father. Donate turmeric and gram.
Lucky color- maroon
Capricorn- Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. The new job will be beneficial. Give gifts to young girls.
Lucky color- green
Aquarius- Investing in business will benefit. Be careful in relationships. Do not quarrel with anyone. Donate sweets.
Lucky color- purple
Pisces- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Donate yellow sweets.
Lucky color- yellow
