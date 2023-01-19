National

Geminis to Have a Job Change, Leos Should Clean House

Horoscope Today, January 19, Thursday: If you believe in the power of destiny and the way of the stars, here’s how you should plan your day today.

Aries- Married life will get better. There will be a promotion in the job. Take your father’s advice. Don’t lie to kids.
Lucky color- orange

Taurus- Don’t let sourness take over relationships. Control your words. Will get the support of elder brother. Despair will end.
Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Reach your workplace on time. Do not quarrel with your father. There will be a job change. Take care of your health.
Lucky color- purple

Cancer- Will be protected from infectious disease. Do not neglect your work. Help your friend. Avoid junk food.
Lucky color- sky blue

Leo- Focus on cleaning the house. There will be separation from brother. Will get back stalled money. Don’t despair.
Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Do not make any changes in the house. A new opportunity will come. There will be profit in business till evening. Avoid eye injury.
Lucky color- ocher

Libra- There might be disputes in married life. Don’t cheat on anyone. Will recover very quickly. Take a hold of yourself.
Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Donate food items. Abstain from drugs. Will be successful in business. Invest wisely.
Lucky color- brown

Sagittarius- Do not go on business trips. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students. Will make money.
Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Family disputes will end. Don’t argue with your friends. There will be an economic benefit. Donate seven grains.
Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- There will be a delay in the marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Exercise in the morning. Do your tasks on time.
Lucky color- pink

Pisces- People associated with the medical field will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change the house. Take care of your health.
Lucky color- white




Published Date: January 19, 2023 7:10 AM IST





