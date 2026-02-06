AUSTIN, Texas

/PRNewswire/ — Genesys Spine today announced the results of a prospective multicenter clinical study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the SIrosLateral Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System. The findings demonstrate significant pain reduction, functional improvement, and radiographic evidence of successful fusion, reinforcing SIros as a leading minimally invasive option for patients with sacroiliac joint (SIJ) dysfunction. “The study confirms that the SIros system delivers pain relief and functional outcomes comparable to other titanium-based implants, while also achieving excellent safety, optimal operative parameters, and low fluoroscopic exposure,” said Dr. Douglas P. Beall, Principal Investigator. The study showed a 38% reduction in pain scores by six months, with the mean Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) score decreasing from 6.8 at baseline to 4.2 (p<0.01). Functional outcomes also improved significantly, with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) improving from a baseline of 50.3% to 34.9% (p<0.01), representing a transition from severe to moderate disability. Radiographic assessments revealed that 96% of patients exhibited bone apposition to both iliac and sacral sides across at least two of the three implants, and 72% showed bridging across the SI joint at six months. Importantly, there were no reports of implant failure, device migration, or procedure-related serious adverse events. Additionally, opioid use among patients declined by nearly half over the course of the study. “The prospective study further validates SIros as a key solution for SI joint fusion,” said Meredith Gavlick, Chief Strategy Officer, SI Fusion. “Demonstrating stabilization with minimal radiation exposure and a minimally invasive approach represents a major advancement for patient outcomes and recovery.”The SIrossystem is part of Genesys Spine’s comprehensive SI fusion portfolio, which also includes the SIrtenIntra-Articular and SIros-O™ Posterior Oblique Systems. All products are intended for sacroiliac joint fusion in cases of degenerative sacroiliitis and sacroiliac joint disruption. SOURCE Genesys Spine