MEXICO CITY

Jan. 30, 2026

/PRNewswire —("Genomma Lab" or "the Company") today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) close. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 11 a.m. Mexico City Time to discuss its quarterly financial results.Marco Sparvieri, Chief Executive OfficerAntonio Zamora, Chief Financial OfficerChristianne Ibanez, Investor Relations OfficerThursday, February 26, 202611:00 a.m. (Mexico City Time)To register please(You will receive an email confirmation with an invitation)Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model. Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker