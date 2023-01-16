National

Georgia Andriani’s No Makeup Look Steals Fans Heart, Soha Ali Khan Sets Fitness Goals As She Was Spotted During Morning Walk

admin
45Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 0 Second


  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Celeb Spotted: Georgia Andriani’s No Makeup Look Steals Fans Heart, Soha Ali Khan Sets Fitness Goals As She Was Spotted During Morning Walk

R Madhavan was clicked at a shoot location in Mumbai. The actor opted for a formal look comprising a black vest and pants. He looked dapper as ever. Meanwhile, Georgia Andriani’s No Makeup look steals fans hearts. Watch Video



Published: January 16, 2023 3:16 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

Celeb Spotted: On Monday morning, several Bollywood celebrities were clicked stepping out in casual looks. Among those spotted was Soha Ali Khan. The actress was seen taking a stroll in a chic black embroidered sweatshirt. Georgia Andriani, Jannat Jubair, and many other Celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch Video




Published Date: January 16, 2023 3:16 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories