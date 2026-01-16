The Times Of Bengal

Germany’s BMZ, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and WFP Launch School Meals Accelerator to Feed 100 Million Children by 2030

admin 0

  • Combats hunger and poverty and strengthens food and nutrition security in Africa, Asia, and Latin America by unlocking full potential of national school feeding programs
  • Gets off the ground with US$80 million from the four founding partners plus France and the Global Partnership for Education
BERLIN, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ), Novo Nordisk Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the World Food Programme (WFP) launch a first-of-its-kind School Meals Accelerator today to reach an additional 100 million children by 2030. The Accelerator, which gets off the ground with more than US$80 million from the four founding partners with additional support from France and the Global Partnership for Education, will connect countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean with technical assistance to strengthen and scale national school meal programmes. By pooling resources and expertise, the four founding partners seek to unlock the full potential of national school feeding programmes to combat hunger and poverty, while strengthening food and nutrition security around the world.