Get an instant loan with pre-approved offers from Bajaj Finance

Getting a loan can often be a time-consuming process, involving extensive application steps and delayed fund disbursement. However, in emergencies where quick funds are needed, a pre-approved loan offer can bypass these delays. Bajaj Finance offers Insta Personal Loans as a quick solution for immediate financial needs. This loan provides fast access to funds within minutes. Existing customers can receive pre-approved Insta Personal Loans with disbursement within 30 minutes* to 4 hours. New customers can check their pre-approved loan limit using just the mobile number and OTP. These pre-approved offers streamline the process, ensuring quick and easy access to an instant loan during urgent financial situations.

Get pre-approved offers with Insta Personal Loan

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the Insta Personal Loan

Securing the Insta Personal Loan is quick and easy.

Visit the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and click on ‘CHECK OFFER’.

Customers can enter their 10-digit mobile number and verify their profile with the OTP sent to their phone.

The screen will show an offer with a pre-assigned loan limit. They can either go with it or choose a lower amount.

Select a repayment tenure from the available options.

Click on ‘PROCEED’ to complete the online process.

Depending on whether the applicant is an existing or a new customer, the process may differ slightly. Some customers may need to submit additional documents to complete their loan application process.

Here are some of the key features of a Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan

Disbursal in 30 minutes* to 4 hours

Select customers can get the funds they need in as little as 30 minutes* to 4 hours. This convenience can come in handy when dealing with emergencies that involve significant expenses upfront.

No income proof needed*

Select existing customers can get the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan without having to submit any documentation, such as proof of income or KYC documents.

Flexible loan tenures

Based on their needs and repayment budget, customers can opt for tenures ranging from 6 to 63 months. This flexibility allows customers to repay the loan without burdening their day-to-day finances. The Insta Personal Loan EMI Calculator offers a convenient way to estimate the EMIs by inputting the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. This helps borrowers compare the EMIs for different loan amounts and choose the option that best suits their repayment capacity.

In conclusion, the Insta Personal Loan offers a seamless and efficient solution for individuals who need immediate financial assistance. By leveraging pre-approved offers, customers can bypass the lengthy and often cumbersome loan application process, securing the funds they need in as little as 30 minutes* to 4 hours. This service is particularly beneficial during emergencies when time is of the essence. The loans flexibility, with customisable tenure options and no requirement for income proof* for select customers, adds to its appeal, making it accessible and manageable for a wide range of borrowers. Whether the individual is an existing customer or new to Bajaj Finance, the Insta Personal Loan is designed to provide a hassle-free experience, allowing them to address urgent financial needs with confidence and ease.

*Applicable to select customers

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.