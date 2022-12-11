Starting Monday, December 12, Twitter is offering new features.

Get Ready For All New Twitter From Monday. What Is Microblogging Site Offering? (Image: Unsplash/Alexander Shatov)

New Twitter Features: Starting Monday, December 12, Twitter is once again going to launch the “Blue subscription package” and users will be able to get the Blue Tick by paying a fee. Along with this, new features like content editing will be available on the microblogging platform. However, the blue tick will be a bit expensive for Apple iOS users. Announcing the changes, Twitter said that the Twitter Blue service will cost $8 per month on the web while signing up for Apple iOS will cost $11 per month.

USERS’ ACCOUNTS WILL BE REVIEWED MORE THOROUGHLY BY TWITTER

This time around, the users’ accounts will be reviewed more thoroughly by Twitter and only users with verified phone numbers will get the service. For this, Twitter employees themselves will also review the accounts. Twitter product manager Esther Crawford said, “We have taken some new steps to deal with any kind of fraud. Before giving a blue tick to any user, the account will be thoroughly reviewed.”

OTHER FEATURES ON OFFER

Starting Monday, users will also get the facility to edit the content of their tweets. However, they have to edit the content within 30 minutes of posting it. Apart from this, users can also upload 1080p videos and lengthy tweets can also be posted, i.e., more characters than the current limit of 280. Tweets of users taking subscriptions will get priority and they will see 50 percent lesser ads than the non-subscription users.

BLUE TICK WILL BE REMOVED AFTER CHANGING PHOTO OR NAME

If the users change the photo or name on their profile, then their blue tick will be removed, and only after re-verification, the blue tick will be restored. It is believed that the company has launched this feature to crack down on users who change their profile photos and names as a mark of a protest against any particular campaign.



