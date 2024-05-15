Get Rid of Frizzy Hair this Summer with this DIY Hair Mask for Soft and Nourished Hair

As summer begins, it is important to indulge in a hair care routine that shields your hair from the harmful effects of UV rays, humidity, and pollution. The combination of these factors often result in dull, dry and frizzy hair. Moreover, increased exposure to hard water worsens the damage, making your hair prone to dullness and breakage.

Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

An effective way to control frizz and provide intense nourishment to your hair is indulging in a regular hair oiling routine. While there are many hair oil options to choose from, you need to pick one with the right ingredients for your hair. Aloe Vera is one such ingredient that has been a summer favourite for years!

Renowned for its moisturising benefits on our skin to tackle summer irritation, Aloe Vera has also proven beneficial for lending the same benefits when applied on the hair. Aloe Vera is known as a great ingredient for promoting hair growth, preventing hair fall that leads to hair thinning, and improving overall hair health in the summer. Additionally, Aloe Vera is known to be rich in vitamins and minerals that can nourish the scalp and hair, making it stronger and less prone to breakage. It can also help to soothe an irritated scalp and reduce dandruff.

To unlock the full potential of Aloe Vera for hair, it is recommended to team it up with a Coconut based hair oil for deep nourishment. This one of the unique blend of coconut based hair oil allows penetration up to 10 layers deep inside your hair and help you control frizz, resulting in soft hair that gives you the freedom to style and wear your hair just the way you want to, with utmost ease.

Although we are already a month into the summer season, you can still make the most of these two wonder ingredients by creating a simple yet effective hair mask at home. All you need to do is mix equal proportions of Aloe Vera gel and a Coconut based hair oil in a bowl and massage this gently on your scalp till the tips, leaving it for just 30 minutes before washing your hair.

Pro Tip: For best results apply this hair mask 2-3 times a week. If pressed for time, you may also choose Parachute Advansed Aloe Vera Enriched Coconut HairOil, a non-sticky and lightweight Aloe Vera-enriched coconut hair oil.

So, this summer season indulge regularly in this haircare routine and experience the combined goodness of Aloe Vera and Coconut based hair oil in controlling frizz and helping you achieve soft nourished hair.