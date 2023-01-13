Home

Curly Hair Tips: Get Smoother, Healthier And Frizz-Free Hair at Home

Curly Hair: 13 tips to keep your beautiful curls bouncy and fresh.

Curly Hair Tips: Seasons change just as one’s routine to suit the need of the hour. Along with cold winter comes a lack of moisture in the environment, which makes hair brittle and prone to damage. Adequate Cleanse, liberal Moisturization and effective Protection is the key to healthy and hassle-free curls this winter! Here are a few curly-head-approved tricks to keep those beautiful curls bouncy and fresh.

Cleanse

Wash your hair once a week, or follow a second cleanse mid-week with a co-wash, depending on the scalp requirement. Preferably, use gentle shampoos formulated for curly and wavy hair for better maintenance. Use a clarifying shampoo once a month which helps remove excess build-up on the scalp and hair, leaving the hair clean and fresh. Use a lightweight (water-based) anti-dandruff spray or serum rinse-off to keep dandruff and itchiness at bay during winter. Rinse with Cold or lukewarm water as it prevents the breakage of keratin & protein bonds in the hair that cause frizz & dullness. Switch to microfiber towels or Old cotton T-shirts to drain excess water and dry hair.

Moisturize and Hydrate

Seal & Protect your hair cuticle with a silicone-free leave-in conditioner which is best to lock moisture and keep your hair well hydrated. Follow up with a Deep Conditioning Mask once in 15 days to hydrate, strengthen & protect your curls. The mask aids in reversing damage and retaining moisture during harsh winters. A well-balanced scalp is a must for healthy hair. Apply hair oil or serums to the scalp and hair ends to treat concerns. Combine coconut, olive & castor oil in equal proportion & massage well to stimulate blood flow, strengthen hair follicles and bring shine.

Protect

If choosing to use a diffuser, opt for a cold or low-heat setting. In case of styling your curls, avoid products that are drying and make hair stiff as it causes unnecessary build-up. Switch to cream-based stylers, like a silicone-free Curl defining cream, to set the curls with definition, shine and hydration. Protect your hair with a silk or satin Scarf while traveling to reduce frizz & friction means less damage and breakage.

Last but not least, practise a balanced diet & stay hydrated to nourish your hair from within your body for the externally applied products to work more efficiently on your beautiful hair!

(Tips by Sarika Gawande, Co-founder and Chief Research; Development Officer, True Frog)



