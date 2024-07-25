Get the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card & Shop with a Higher Loan Limit

Bajaj Markets is an online financial marketplace that offers flexible financing solutions. As the festive season approaches, it’s the perfect time to indulge in shopping desires. With a higher loan limit and flexible repayment options, the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is an ultimate shopping companion. One can elevate their shopping experience by applying for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card online and unlock a world of convenience and benefits.

Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card – Apply now and shop conveniently

Features of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

The EMI card is designed to help shoppers manage the cost of their favourite products. It comes with a number of features like:

Higher Loan Limit

Utilise a pre-approved loan limit of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs for big-ticket purchases

No-cost EMI

Convert purchases into easy, no-cost EMIs while avoiding additional interest charges

Wide Network

This card is accepted at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 Indian cities

Flexible Tenors

Repay the borrowed sum of money conveniently with a flexible tenor of up to 60 months

Zero Down Payment

Depending on one’s purchase and the eligibility for the benefit, individuals can purchase products with minimal or zero upfront payment

No Foreclosure Charges

One may choose to foreclose the loan without worrying about any prepayment charges, after paying the first EMI

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, one needs to meet the following criteria:

Users must be Indians between the ages of 21 and 65 years

Users must have a regular and steady source of income

Users must have a good credit score that assures the issuer of creditworthiness

With a higher loan limit, this card lets shoppers spend on their required products without any immediate financial crunch. Apart from this financial solution, the Bajaj Markets website and app lets users get access to other financial products like loans, insurance, investments, and more.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.â¯

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.