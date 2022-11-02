Get Twitter Blue Tick For Free Did You Receive Such Message Or Email

Twitter blue tick scam: Ever since Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk announced that the microblogging site would be issuing the much-desired Blue Tick to its users there has been a lot of buzz around to get it on one’s profile. But then it is a paid service and that is what is making many edgy. But, exploiting the confusion and uncertainty around the scheme, some swindlers are on their way to dupe the people under the garb of providing them the blue tick for FREE.Also Read – Work For 12 Hrs, 7 Days A Week Or Get Fired: Elon Musk’s New ‘Make-or-Break’ Rule For Twitter Employees

Sensing an opportunity to make quick money, scammers have devised a way to cheat people of their money. They send emails that offer free blue ticks on the Twitter profiles. Also Read – Elon Musk Expected to Charge Twitter Users $20 a Month for a Blue Badge | Watch Video

WHAT IS THE NEW SCAM?

People are trying many ways to avoid Paid Verification on Twitter and this is where fraudsters are taking advantage of the situation. According to a report from TechCrunch, you get an email in which you are told ‘Don’t lose your free verified status’ (ie you don’t lose your verified blue tick for free). To do this, fraudsters also send you a link to an unsafe site in an email. Also Read – Chief Twit Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter’s Board, Is Now The Only Director

PEOPLE BEING CHEATED LIKE THIS

In the mail, you are asked if you are a famous personality or a well-known person, then you just have to give proof of your claim and get the Blue subscription on Twitter for free. For this, scammers get personal information from you and you become a victim of this. In other languages, it is also called Phishing. If you are a smart user then you will not fall for this scam.

HOW TO AVOID SUCH SCAMS?

Not only phishing, but many types of scams run on the Internet, to avoid this, you always have to be alert. Especially when someone is asking for your personal information from you. If you are going to any site by email, then make sure that that website is safe.