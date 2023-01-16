Get up to 75% Discount on Electronic Items. Best Deals And Offers Here

Home

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Electronic Items Are up For Grab, Get up to 75% Discount. Best Deals And Offers Here

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: The iPhone 13 deal for 128 GB variant on Amazon.in is currently listed at a price of Rs 59,499 and its retail price is Rs 79,900 on the official Apple website.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: As India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day on January 26th major e-commerce portal like Amazon, Flipkart have started running sales, offering customers best deals on electronic items, home appliances, furnitures, kitchen and dining etc. Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale is LIVE and will run until January 20. Take a look at some of the best deals on electronic during these sales.

Intrested customers can buy electronic items from top manufacturers like Intel, HP, Lenovo, Apple, Zebronics, JBL, ASUS, Dell, Samsung, Sony, Bose, LG, and many more. The e-commerce portal is offering a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 on SBI cards, as well as same-day delivery choices, a 12-month 0% EMI, an additional 5% off with coupons, and up to Rs. 21,000 off on exchanges.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB):

The iPhone 13 deal for 128 GB variant on Amazon.in is currently listed at a price of Rs 59,499 and its retail price is Rs 79,900 on the official Apple website. The Apple iPhone 13 model is available in 5 colours – blue, red, green, pink, starlight (off-white).

About the item

15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display

Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance

Samsung 198 L 4 Star Digital Inverter Single Door Refrigerator

It is priced at Rs 20,990 but on Amazon you can buy the item at Rs 15,990

Bank Offer

Upto ₹1,500.00 discount on SBI Credit CardsUpto ₹1,500.00 discount on SBI Credit Cards

About the item

The star rating changes are as per BEE guidelines on or before 1st Jan 2023

Direct-cool refrigerator : economical and Cooling without fluctuation

Capacity 198 liters: suitable for families with 2 to 3 members and bachelors

Energy Star Rating : 4 Star

Manufacturer warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Digital Inverter Compressor – Energy efficient, less noise & more durable

For more details on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 click here



