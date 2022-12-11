Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNationalGet Your KYC Done By Today Or Else...
National

Get Your KYC Done By Today Or Else…

By admin
0
39


According to the bank, customers whose KYC will remain pending after December 12, may face difficulty in transacting from their account.

PNB account holders should get KYC done by December 12
PNB account holders should get KYC done by December 12

New Delhi: Do you have an account with Punjab National Bank? Then this news is really important for you. All account holders of PNB should get their KYC done by today to ensure there is no problem with the services. According to the bank, customers whose KYC will remain pending after December 12, may face difficulty in transacting from their account. So, hurry up and get your KYC done by December 12 to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

In a press release, the bank said that the customers whose KYC update is pending, have been informed through two notices on their registered address and SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Punjab National Bank said in its tweet that as per RBI guidelines, updating KYC is mandatory for all customers.

How To Know If Your KYC Is Pending?

To know whether your Punjab National Bank KYC has been done or not, you will have to call customer care. The customer care number is 18001802222. Or you can get more information by calling 18001032222. Both these numbers are toll-free.

How To Get Your KYC Done

You can update your KYC by visiting the bank branch. You will get KYC forms from the bank, fill them out and attach the necessary documents and submit them. After submitting the form, your KYC gets updated. If you want to update your KYC sitting at home, then for this you have to e-mail your documents to the bank. Keep in mind that the document should be sent from the registered mail ID only.




Published Date: December 11, 2022 1:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous articlePBA: No slowing down LA Tenorio after latest milestone
Next articleBengaluru Couple Fined Rs 3000 For Walking On Street. Here Is What Happened Next
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
39
Previous articlePBA: No slowing down LA Tenorio after latest milestone
Next articleBengaluru Couple Fined Rs 3000 For Walking On Street. Here Is What Happened Next
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677