According to the automated driving license test, applicants are tested on as many as 24 parameters through sensors and cameras installed on these tracks.

The driving test on fully automated tracks will also help learners who did not pass on the first attempt examine and beware of the errors they made.

Driving License Latest Update: If you are looking forward to applying for driving licence in the national capital, here comes a big update for you. Getting a Driving License is going to be tough in Delhi, as all test tracks will be automated by the end of January 2023. In total, 13 driving test tracks are there in Delhi, and 12 have already gone automatic. The only track left to be automated is located in Lado Sarai where driving tests are still performed manually. This test track is going to be automatic soon.

About 5 years ago, the first automated driving test track was started in Delhi in order to assess applicants’ driving skills in a fair manner before issuing them a permanent driving license, and also put an end to corruption in the Regional Transport Offices (RTO).

After all test tracks go automatic in the national capital, the chances of human intervention will be eliminated, indicating that one will have to pass the entire test to qualify. Elimination of human intervention in the driving test would result in better drivers on roads, thereby improving overall road safety.

The driving test on fully automated tracks will also help learners who did not pass on the first attempt examine and beware of the errors they made.

Officials told Times of India that Delhi will become the only city in India where all the driving tests are evaluated without manual intervention.

As part of the automated driving license test, applicants are tested on as many as 24 parameters through sensors and cameras installed on these tracks.



