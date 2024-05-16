Home

Ghatkopar Billboard Owner Bhavesh Bhinde Arrested by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested the Ghatkopar billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde.

Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Firm Owner A Rape Accused, Fined 21 Times Earlier For Illegal Billboards

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested the Ghatkopar billboard owner Bhavesh Bhinde. Earlier, the city police had registered a case against the owner of Ego Media and others for installing the hoarding that collapsed on the petrol pump.

The owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an official said. Bhinde’s company had set up the 120×120-foot advertising hoarding in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

Atleast 14 people died and over 70 injured after a huge billboard collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area due to gusty winds and unseasonal rains. Over 89 persons were also pulled out from under the collapsed hoarding.







