Heart-wrenching: Ghaziabad Men Hang Dog to Death. Disturbing Clip Emerges

Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: A deeply disturbing video wherein three men can be seen hanging a dog to death has been doing rounds on social media. The incident reportedly took place in the Elaichipur area near Loni in Ghaziabad. Police have stated that the video is three months old and the men involved in the heart-wrenching case have been summoned for interrogation.

In the clip, two men can be seen hanging the dog from a wall by tying its neck with a metal chain. Later one of them pulls the chain, which apparently led to the dog’s death.

The video emerged a day after the Noida Authority decided to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on pet owners in case their pet dog or cat attacks anyone. Apart from that the owner will be asked to pay for all the medical expenses for the treatment of the injury caused by their pet.

The new policy was formulated following the increasing menace of pet attacks. Earlier last month, a seven-months-old infant was mauled to death by a stray dog in a housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Suffering from several injuries, the baby was rushed to the hospital. The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100.

Owing to a rise in cases of dog bites, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation had banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets.



