Ghaziabad Police Fines Instagram Influencer Rs 17000 For Defying Rules To Make Reel On Highway
Creativity is worthless if it compromises the law of the land and ignores the safety aspect.
Viral Video: The craze for getting maximum hits, likes, resharing, and the number of followers has resulted in a large number of social media influencers and other users enhancing their style and strategy. While many of them have become social media celebrities others are trying to catch up with them. They always try to bring new concepts and fresh content. But sometimes they cross the limits thereby putting their own lives and the lives of others in danger.
In one such incident, Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail, an Instagram influencer, stopped her car midway on a highway to make a reel in which she is seen posing and taking a stroll in front of a car on a busy highway.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Creativity is worthless if it compromises the law of the land and ignores the safety aspect.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 10:29 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Republic Day 2023: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Invited As Chief Guest For Republic Day This Year, All You Need To Know About Him
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryRepublic Day 2023: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Invited As Chief Guest For Republic Day This Year, All You...
Travel From Hosur To Kempegowda Airport In Just 20 Minutes With New Chopper Services
[ad_1] Home KarnatakaTravel From Hosur To Kempegowda Airport In Just 20 Minutes With New Chopper Services | Tickets, Time, Days...
Indian Railways Plans More Vande Bharat Trains For South India: Check New Routes
[ad_1] Home BusinessIndian Railways Plans More Vande Bharat Trains For South India: Check New Routes IRCTC Latest News Today: The...
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11, Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand Live Streaming at Holkar Stadium, Indore 1:30 PM IST January 24, Tuesdat
[ad_1] Home SportsIND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s...
Students Seek Delay in Exam by 3-4 Months. Will Exam be Postponed?
[ad_1] Home EducationPostpone NEET PG 2023: Students Seek Delay in Exam by 3-4 Months. Will Exam be Postponed? Postpone NEET...
‘Might Disturb Peace’: JNU Cancels Screening of BBC Documentary on PM Modi
[ad_1] Home Education‘Might Disturb Peace’: JNU Cancels Screening of BBC Documentary on PM Modi | Advisory Inside The administration asked...
Average Rating