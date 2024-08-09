Ghodawat Consumer Announces Raveena Tandon as Brand Ambassador for “Star Brand”

Ghodawat Consumer, the INR 1,600 crore FMCG arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, officially announces the association of Padma Shri and National Film Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon as the Brand Ambassador for its “Star Brand” Refined Oil. This significant collaboration will cover all categories, including sunflower, soybean, cottonseed, and rice bran oils.

Raveena Tandon – Ghodawat Consumer – Brand Ambassador

The STAR Brand is excited to unveil its refreshed logo and new packaging for its Atta, Rice, Oil, and Salt products. The updated design features a dark leafy green color, symbolizing the care of Mother Earth, farmland, high yields, and agricultural vitality, and reflects the brand’s commitment to freshness, sustainability, and environmental responsibility. Strategically designed to influence the decision-making of every household, STAR Brand has launched a smart marketing campaign titled “Barso Ka Bharosa, Ab Nayi Pehchan Ke Saath“. Raveena Tandon, whose appeal resonates with consumers across rural, urban, and semi-urban areas, is the ideal choice to endorse the product. This smart marketing campaign and its impactful tagline highlight the trust and commitment that STAR Brand has built over the years, showcasing its refreshed identity and dedication to superior quality

Raveena Tandon expressed her gratitude, stating, “As a brand ambassador, I believe in the brand’s commitment to providing premium quality products, and I’m happy to be a part of this campaign. Healthy meals have always been a priority in my household. Now, as a mother myself, I understand the importance of using trusted ingredients for my familys cooking. I have always given priority to products I can trust, and that’s what Star Brand refined oil is all about.”

Star Refined Oil is distinguished by its essential qualities, making it a preferred choice among consumers. Enriched with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), it helps consumers feel light. Fortified with vitamins A, D, and E, it also boosts nutritional value. Ideal for all types of cooking, from deep-frying to sauting, it offers unmatched versatility in the kitchen. Ghodawat Consumer is excited to launch a new television commercial featuring Raveena Tandon, complemented by promotional photos for various brand activities.

Salloni Ghodawat, Director, Ghodawat Consumer Limited, said,“This partnership represents a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, and we are delighted to welcome Raveena Tandon to the Ghodawat Consumer family. This collaboration underscores a commitment to delivering superior products and deepening connections with customers. Moving forward, there will be a focus on ongoing innovation and expanding the product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

About Ghodawat Consumer Ltd.

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. is the FMCG arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group. GCL has focused on constant product innovation, customer-centricity, affordability, and quality, creating a unique brand identity for itself. GCL started its journey by manufacturing edible oils and with increasing consumer acceptance, trust, and notable success, the company was encouraged to expand and diversify its product portfolio to include staples, impulse, and healthy snacks categories. GCL has recently achieved a momentous milestone of 1,600 Crore.