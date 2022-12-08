Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: Congress’ Rajesh Dharmani wins.

live

Ghumarwin Election Result 2022: Rajesh Dharmani Of Congress Wins

Live | Himanchal Pradesh Election Result Update

GHUMARWIN ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022: The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal began at 8 AM amid tight security. In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in the Ghumarwin Assembly Constituency was recorded at 73 percent. Ghumarwin comes under the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Rajesh Dharmani (INC), Rajinder Garg (BJP), Rakesh Chopra (AAP) were key candidates who contested from Ghumarwin constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. In 2017, Rajinder Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rajesh Dharmani of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 10435 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

