Girl Dances to ‘Aye Meri Natkhati College Ki Ladkiyon’ on Crowded Market Area, Video Goes Viral
In the viral video, the girl can be seen wearing white ripped jeans, white shirt and a peach-colored tie as she breaks into a dance in the middle of a crowded market of Kolkata.
Viral Video: Social media users go to great lengths these days to keep up with Instagram trends be it dancing or doing any other fun activities. Now, a girl has attempted to dance in the middle of a crowded street amid the public staring at her. The girl’s dance video has now gone viral over the internet after she shared it on her Instagram handle.
The girl named Sanam shared her dance video with the caption ‘College ki Ladkiyan’ as she danced to the song ‘Aye Meri Natkhati College Ki Ladkiyon’ from the 2002 movie Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.
WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL DANCING INSIDE MARKET
In the video, the girl can be seen wearing white ripped jeans, white shirt and a peach-colored tie as she breaks into a dance in the middle of a crowded market of Kolkata. The girl dances with full confidence without being bothered that people were staring at her and giving confused looks. The short video clip ends as several yellow taxis start coming behind her as she was dancing.
The viral video has garnered over 1 million views ever since it was shared on the social media platform. While many users made fun of her for dancing in the middle of a market, many praised her for being brave and confident.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 9:39 AM IST
Updated Date: January 11, 2023 9:52 AM IST
