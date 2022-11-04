Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNationalGirl Goes To Terrace To Record Dance Reel, Then This Funny Thing...
National

Girl Goes To Terrace To Record Dance Reel, Then This Funny Thing Happens

admin
By admin
0
72


This girl was attempting to film a similar reel on her terrace when something really funny was caught on camera instead.

Ladki Ka Dance
Ladki Ka Dance

Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts at picture-worthy spots in the city. Dance videos also garner a lot of views on Instagram, which is why people hop on the latest dance trends and challenges. Now, it seems like dancing in the rain is the latest Instagram trend.

Desi girls are often seen dancing in the rain in videos to popular Bollywood songs like Barso Re, Cham Cham Cham, and Tip Tip Barsa Pani. This girl was attempting to film a similar reel on her terrace when something really funny was caught on camera instead.

While she was dancing in the rain, thunder struck really loudly and scared the girl. Due to this, the girl ended up slipping on the wet floor and falling. The video has received thousands of views and likes. Netizens found the clip hilarious and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL GETTING SCARED BY THUNDER WHILE DANCING IN RAIN:

Lol!




Published Date: November 4, 2022 3:57 PM IST



Updated Date: November 4, 2022 3:59 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Birthday Prediction For People Born in November And Lucky Tip
Next article
Biden vows Iran will be ‘free’ amid anti-government protests 
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Girl Goes To Terrace To Record Dance Reel, Then This Funny Thing Happens

admin
By admin
0
72


This girl was attempting to film a similar reel on her terrace when something really funny was caught on camera instead.

Ladki Ka Dance
Ladki Ka Dance

Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts at picture-worthy spots in the city. Dance videos also garner a lot of views on Instagram, which is why people hop on the latest dance trends and challenges. Now, it seems like dancing in the rain is the latest Instagram trend.

Desi girls are often seen dancing in the rain in videos to popular Bollywood songs like Barso Re, Cham Cham Cham, and Tip Tip Barsa Pani. This girl was attempting to film a similar reel on her terrace when something really funny was caught on camera instead.

While she was dancing in the rain, thunder struck really loudly and scared the girl. Due to this, the girl ended up slipping on the wet floor and falling. The video has received thousands of views and likes. Netizens found the clip hilarious and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL GETTING SCARED BY THUNDER WHILE DANCING IN RAIN:

Lol!




Published Date: November 4, 2022 3:57 PM IST



Updated Date: November 4, 2022 3:59 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Birthday Prediction For People Born in November And Lucky Tip
Next article
Biden vows Iran will be ‘free’ amid anti-government protests 
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677