Girl Goes To Terrace To Record Dance Reel, Then This Funny Thing Happens

Ladki Ka Dance

Viral Video Today: In the age of social media savvy youth and influencers, it’s not uncommon to see people recording TikToks, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many times, you can even spot bloggers modeling in their OOTD for their Instagram posts at picture-worthy spots in the city. Dance videos also garner a lot of views on Instagram, which is why people hop on the latest dance trends and challenges. Now, it seems like dancing in the rain is the latest Instagram trend.

Desi girls are often seen dancing in the rain in videos to popular Bollywood songs like Barso Re, Cham Cham Cham, and Tip Tip Barsa Pani. This girl was attempting to film a similar reel on her terrace when something really funny was caught on camera instead.

While she was dancing in the rain, thunder struck really loudly and scared the girl. Due to this, the girl ended up slipping on the wet floor and falling. The video has received thousands of views and likes. Netizens found the clip hilarious and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL GETTING SCARED BY THUNDER WHILE DANCING IN RAIN:

