Girl Kidnapped By Masked Men In Front Of Father In Telangana

According to police, one of the four persons who abducted the girl had a relationship with her and had allegedly eloped with her earlier.

Caught On CCTV: Girl Kidnapped By Masked Men In Front Of Father In Telangana

Viral Video:  A 18-year-old girl was kidnapped by unidentified men in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday. The girl was abducted while she was returning to her house after visiting a temple along with her father this morning. The video of the incident captured on CCTV has now gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident occurred in Moodepalle village of Chandurthi mandal.

In the 26 second video, it can be seen that the girl is being dragged and pushed into the rear seat of the vehicle. The girl’s father who came to her rescue was pushed aside by the kidnappers, who then sped away with the victim. A few seconds later, the girl’s father is seen leaving on his motorbike to chase the car. His efforts, however, proved futile. He later lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said they have constituted special teams to rescue the girl. The investigating officials were scanning CCTV footage from the highway in the area to trace the car.

The girl’s family members suspect involvement of one K. John, a youth from the same village. According to villagers, the suspect had eloped with the girl a year ago.

As she was a minor, the police booked the accused under the POCSO Act on a complaint by the girl’s family.

The police subsequently brought the accused and the girl to the village and since then they had not met each other.

The girl’s family recently fixed her marriage with some other man.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 2:04 PM IST



Updated Date: December 20, 2022 2:25 PM IST





