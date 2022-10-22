Girl Unknowingly Picks Up Deadly Snake, Netizens Say Shes Lucky To Be Alive. Watch

Viral Video Today: An 11-year-old girl in Melbourne, Australia is lucky to be alive after unknowingly playing with one of the deadliest snakes on the planet. A video of the girl potentially fatal play date is going viral as snake experts warn the public about the perils of handling the reptile.Also Read – Snake Spotted in Business Class Aboard United Airlines in New Jersey, Sends Passengers Into Panic

Local serpent removal expert Stewart Gatt, better known as Stewy the Snake Catcher, shared the video on his Facebook page with a PSA about the incident saying, “The girl in the video is extremely lucky that she wasn’t bitten by the snake.” The snake rescuer was sent the video by the girl’s grandparent, who didn’t know what the snake was and wanted the reptile enthusiast to identify it. Also Read – Viral Video: Snake Gets Stuck in Motorcycle’s Speedometer in Madhya Pradesh, Rescued Later | Watch

The girl was on a walk in Newport, a suburb of Melbourne, when she encountered an eastern brown snake – a highly venomous species that are responsible for the most snakebite deaths in Australia, according to the New York Post. She mistook the critter for a garter snake – a harmless species found in North America – and decided to pick it up. In the video, she can be seen with the venomous reptile entwined around her fingers like a pet snake. “Here’s the garter snake,” she exclaims as the dangerous serpent slithers about her fingers. Also Read – VIRAL: King Cobra Dies After Biting Drunk Man, He Reaches Hospital With Dead Snake | VIDEO INSIDE

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF THE GIRL PICKING UP DEADLY SNAKE IN HAND HERE:

The snake didn’t bite her during the foolhardy encounter, which is extremely fortunate as eastern browns are highly “nervous” and pack enough venom to kill 58 people.

“This little girl could have actually died from a bite from this snake,” wrote Stewy, who is using the incident as a cautionary tale on the dangers of handling animals sans the proper knowledge. “Please, please, please remind your children and grandchildren that you shouldn’t interfere and interact with any wildlife unless you are trained to do so,” he implored. “We need to teach our kids right from wrong, and handling any wildlife is dangerous and should be left to the professionals.”