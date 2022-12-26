After a tiring 2022, Ronaldo is seen in a jolly mood with his family.

WATCH: Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gifts Cristiano Ronaldo Rolls Royce on Christmas, Video Goes VIRAL. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t have the best of 2022 with both club and country, but he is surely in a much better mood now towards the end of the year as the Portuguese international is spending quality time with his family this festive season.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez uploaded a video on her Instagram handle, where we can see the Ronaldos having a gala time on the occasion of Christmas. In the video we also get to see Georgina gifting a Rolls Royce to CR7 and the 35-year old legendary footballer just couldn’t stop smiling. Ronaldo’s children were also having a wonderful time as they unpacked their respective gifts.

As per Mirror UK, the car is reported be a Rolls Royce Phantom and it costs around INR 2.5 crore.

CR7 left Manchester United on mutual agreement following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan and didn’t have the best of World Cups as Portugal slumped to a 1-0 loss on the hands of Morocco in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition. It was an emotional moment for the great man as the Portuguese left the biggest stage in tears as it could be his last every World Cup, considering his age.

Currently without a club, he is looking forward for his new destination. As per latest report, Ronaldo has agreed to a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He is actually still waiting for an offer from an European club and if that doesn’t happen, the 5-time Ballon D’or winner will move to Asia.



