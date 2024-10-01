GJC’s Spectacular Gems and Jewellery Show-diwali 2024 Showcases Masterful Craftsmanship and Timeless Elegance

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), a leading name in the jewellery industry, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its highly anticipated jewellery exhibition – Gems and Jewellery Show (GJS) – Diwali 2024 held from 25th September 2024 to 28th September 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event #HumaraApnaShow attracted thousands of jewellery enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and industry professionals, making it one of the most memorable showcases of exquisite craftsmanship, creativity, and luxury.

GJS Diwali Edition launch

The exhibition featured a diverse collection of jewellery pieces, including exclusive high-end designs, statement pieces, and contemporary collections. Each piece was a reflection of participants commitment to quality, artistry, and innovation. From elegant necklaces and intricate bracelets to dazzling earrings and custom designs, the exhibition catered to a wide range of tastes and styles, offering something special for every attendee.

The event brought together some of the finest jewellery artisans from across the world, highlighting the blend of traditional techniques and modern trends. Visitors had the opportunity to view exhibits showcasing jewellery making, gemstone cutting, and metalworking, offering a unique insight into the precision and dedication required to craft every piece.

The exhibition was inaugurated on the 1st day by the Chief Guest and industry veteran Mr. Govindbhai Dholakia, Chairman Emeritus, SRK from Surat. Eminent personalities who graced the occasion include Immediate Past Chairman Mr. Ashish Pethe, Co-Convenor Mr. Nilesh Shobhawat, Vice Chriaman Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Past Chairman Mr. Nitin Khandelwal, Guest of Honour Mr. Ajay Chawla, Guest of Honour Mr. Saurabh Gadgil from P N Gadgil, Guest of Honour Mr. Suvankar Sen from Senco Gold & Diamonds, among others.

The Four-day show was jam-packed with special events and networking. Bollywood actresses including Ameesha Patel, and Mugdha Godse walked the ramp on the 1st evening, with the 2nd day dedicated to National Jewellery Awards with guest Tara Sutaria.

With over 400 exhibitors spread across 700+ booths from across the country and international markets, the Diwali edition of GJS2024 promises a spectacular display of timeless designs, cutting-edge creations, and exclusive pieces ranging from traditional and bridal jewellery to contemporary fashion-forward collections. Perfectly timed before the festival of the wedding season, the delivery show is scheduled 8 days before Navratri, 17 days before Dussehra, 34 days before Dhanteras, 37 days before Diwali, and 48 days before the wedding season.

Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Chairman of GJC and Convenor of the GJS expressed happiness over the successful completion of the memorable exhibition. “During the exhibition, several exhibitors proudly unveiled their new collections, signature ornaments that combine timeless elegance with contemporary aesthetics. This collection, inspired by both contemporary and modern sentiments, garnered significant attention from attendees for its innovative designs and high-quality materials.”

Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman of GJC, stated, “The exhibition also provided a platform for emerging designers, giving them the opportunity to showcase their creativity and build connections within the jewellery industry. The emerging designers showcase featured some of the most promising young talents and was recognized at NJA ceremony, offering a fresh perspective on jewellery design. The event saw an overwhelming response from visitors, with many expressing their admiration for the craftsmanship and innovation on display.”

Mr. Nilesh Shobhawat, Co-Convenor, said, “As the curtains come down on this magnificent event, GJCextends its gratitude to all the partners, artisans, and visitors who made the exhibition a grand success. With plans already in motion for the next edition, GJC promises to continue its legacy of delivering exceptional craftsmanship and one-of-a-kind jewellery experiences at future events.

About GJC

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360 approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry’s interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 19 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.

For further information, please feel free to contact All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC): Pratik Joshi:8433989682