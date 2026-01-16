Senior policymakers, global CEOs, investors and leaders of multilateral institutions from India and abroad will convene in Mumbai from 17–19 February 2026 for the inaugural Global Economic Cooperation 2026 (GEC), a high-level, invitation-only forum designed to examine how economic diplomacy, cooperation and capital alignment must evolve in an increasingly multipolar world. The summit is convened by the Future Economic Cooperation Council (FECC), a non-profit platform, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Government of Maharashtra. The Council is guided by a governing bodycomprising Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, who serves as Chief Patron, Mr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, Foreign Affairs, Bharatiya Janata Party, as Director, and Ms. Priyam Gandhi-Mody, Founder of Vishwamitra Research Foundation, as Director and Curator. Positioned at a moment of global economic transition, GEC 2026 is designed to address the deeper structural shifts reshaping global commerce, investment flows, and economic governance. With structured engagement across infrastructure financing, advanced manufacturing, technology systems, energy transitions and resilient supply chains, the event will underscore cooperation beyond trade. High-level plenaries and closed-door dialogues will focus on economic corridors, investment partnerships, digital connectivity, ESG frameworks and the governance of emerging technologies, which are areas now central to economic sovereignty and global stability. Speaking on the vision for GEC 2026, Priyam Gandhi-Mody, Director, Future Economic Cooperation Council, said, “The global economy is entering a decisive decade where economies need to protect themselves against the threats of fragmentation, protectionism and uncertainty. Through Global Economic Cooperation 2026, India is stepping forward to convene governments, investors and industry leaders to shape practical pathways for cooperation across capital, infrastructure, technology and energy that reflect the realities of a multipolar world and our shared responsibility for global prosperity.” Mr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, Foreign Affairs, Bharatiya Janata Party, said, “Under the able guidance of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has built durable partnerships with global leaders that have stood the test of time in an increasingly multipolar world. Today, economic engagement is inseparable from geopolitics. At a time like this, we’re hosting GEC 2026, which further underscores India’s commitment to shaping cooperative, rules-based economic frameworks that advance national interest while strengthening global stability.” On the third day of the summit, GEC 2026 will also see the launch of the Emerging Leaders Circle, a dedicated platform engaging young business minds and future business leaders through curated panels and discussions on global economic change and innovation. The Emerging Leaders Circle will be convened in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Columbia University, underscoring the forum’s emphasis on nurturing the next generation of global economic leadership. The Global Economic Cooperation platform envisions a world where economic corridors become conduits of cooperation, and where fair access to trade, connectivity and inclusivity drive peace, prosperity and shared progress. Envisaged as an annual convening, the forum will bring together ministerial leadership, sovereign and institutional investors, and CEOs from critical sectors including infrastructure, logistics, ports, clean energy, AI, fintech and advanced manufacturing. The inaugural edition aims to lay the foundation for renewed approaches to global economic cooperation.