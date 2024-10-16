Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and NITI Aayog Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Sustainable Development

The collaboration aims to drive India’s mission of clean energy independence by 2047 Focuses on strategic reforms and innovative solutions to foster sustainable development

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) and NITI Aayog have strengthened their partnership with the signing of the Statement of Intent (SOI) to focus their joint efforts on driving sustainable and inclusive development through transformative reforms and strategic interventions both at the national and state levels. Saurabh Kumar, VP India, GEAPP, and Dr. Anshu Bharadwaj, Programme Director, Verticals Green Transition & Climate, NITI Aayog, signed the Statement of Intent to advance sustainable development The joint Statement of Intent (SOI) signifies a shared commitment between GEAPP and NITI Aayog in supporting Indias ambitious mission of achieving clean energy independence by 2047 by leveraging their collective expertise and through knowledge sharing. The partnership aims to foster an ecosystem conducive to sustainable development. The focus will be on assessing and thereby providing relevant technical assistance to the government in implementing policies and initiatives on ground. The partnership will primarily focus on but not limited to having energy transition upscaled to at least 10 states with a roll-out of 100GW of RE in the next 3 years. This will involve creating a robust project pipeline including technical assistance. Some of the already existing projects that are tipped to scale include the solarisation of Expressways with a potential to solarise 6000 km corridor across the country with a generation of 10 GW, women empowerment and access to livelihood targeting about 100,000 women and digitalisation of utilities that will result in reduction of losses and enable viability of utilities. Other than NTI Aayog, GEAPP will seek to partner with state governments, think tanks and sectoral partners. "By strengthening our commitment to sustainable and energy-independent development, we are taking significant steps toward realizing India's vision for 2047. Our collaborative efforts will focus on implementing innovative solutions that address pressing challenges, promote inclusivity, and ensure that our initiatives benefit the last mile," said, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog. Collaborative endeavours outlined in the SOI aim to promote practical insights and impact-based evidence reporting. These will range from in-depth study reports, conferences, stakeholder meetings and workshops, all aimed at empowering informed decision-making and catalysing positive change. The partnership between GEAPP and NITI Aayog will also support Indian states in developing comprehensive energy transition plans, focusing on sustainable policies, innovative business models, and the adoption of clean energy solutions. By enabling states to implement fiscal and non-fiscal measures, GEAPP aims to accelerate India's energy transition and foster inclusive growth.

“This Statement of Intent with NITI Aayog underscores our shared commitment to advancing India’s clean energy goals. By combining our expertise and Niti Aayog’s vision, we aim to support sustainable development goals by fostering partnerships that will help India achieve energy independence by 2047.” said Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman, GEAPP.

Speaking on the collaboration, Woochong Um, Chief Executive Officer, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) said, “Today, as we embark on this transformative journey with NITI Aayog, we recognise the immense responsibility and opportunity before us. Our shared commitment to sustainable development through renewable energy underscores the urgency of our collective action. Through radical partnerships, innovation, and a steadfast dedication to our planet and its people, we believe this Alliance can chart a course towards a more equitable and prosperous future.“ The joint effort signifies a pivotal step in advancing sustainable development objectives as the country remains firm in achieving its NDCs. About NITI Aayog NITI Aayog is the premier policy think tank of the Government of India, dedicated to fostering a shared vision of national development, promoting research and innovation, and providing strategic policy guidance. As a state-of-the-art resource centre, NITI Aayog supports cooperative federalism through collaboration with States, ensuring that the interests of national security, sustainable development, and social inclusivity are incorporated into economic strategies. Supported by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Organisation (DMEO), the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and the National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development (NILERD), NITI Aayog actively monitors and evaluates government initiatives. It offers a collaborative platform for policy formulation, encourages partnerships with national and international experts, and aims to strengthen technology and capacity for effective program implementation.

About Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP)

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is an alliance of philanthropy, governments, technology, policy, and financing partners. Our common mission is to enable emerging and developed economies to shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that accelerates universal energy access and inclusive economic growth while supporting the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade. As an Alliance, we aim to reduce 4 gigatons of future carbon emissions, expand clean energy access to one billion people, and enable 150 million new jobs. With philanthropic partners the IKEA Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation and Bezos Earth Fund, GEAPP works to build the enabling environment, capacity, and market conditions for private sector solutions, catalyze new business models through innovation and entrepreneurship, and deploy high-risk capital to encourage private sector solutions and assist just transition solutions.

