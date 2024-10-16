Global Experts Discuss the Road ahead to Digital Transformation in the Era of AI at IMC 2024

Leading Global leaders, visionaries and innovators expressed their views on future technologies at the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, the largest telecom, media and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). IMC 2024 is currently taking place from 15th -18th October 2024 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The India Mobile Congress 2024 is showcasing over 400 exhibitors, about 900 startups and participation from over 120 countries. The event also aims to showcase more than 900 technology use case scenarios, host more than 100 sessions and discussion with over 600 global and Indian speakers.

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA said, “India is doing absolutely phenomenon and the rollout of 5G is literally unmatched with India leading in 5G downloads. Regarding AI, We need to respect the complexity of AI. We see bright future in AI, but we need to respect the complex nature of AI, we need to follow the ethics etc. Spectrum is lifeline and blood of operators, aligning on spectrum is crucial to achieve our connectivity targets. We need to help the government to have a roadmap and timeline to align 6 GHz, if they missed it and leave no one behind.”

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, DG, COAI said, “As we navigate the complexities of 5G, cybersecurity is no longer an overlay but an integral part of our digital fabric. With machines, sensors, and cross-border networks blurring boundaries, securing telecom networks is crucial for national security and economic stability. Policy, regulation, and technology must converge to address this challenge. The evolving threat landscape demands innovative solutions, from deep packet inspection to enterprise security operation centers. The imperative for sustainable cybersecurity measures has never been more pressing.”

Andres Vicente, Head of MA Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson said, “India is leading the 5G revolution, deploying half a billion base stations in just 22 months, covering 90% of the population. 5G will not only connect people but everything-from vehicles and wearables to critical industries-becoming the backbone of our society with 10 times the capacity of 4G and 30% less energy consumption.”

Udayan Mukherjee, Intel Senior Fellow & Chief Architect, Network and Communications Products said, “At Intel, were seeing a massive evolution in AIs role within telecommunications. AIs potential to enhance traditional processes like MIMO and link adaptation is transformative, especially as we push into 6G research, where AI-native and cloud-native RAN concepts are becoming a reality. Our advancements in silicon, including the AMX matrix acceleration on Gen 6 SOCs, are built to handle complex AI workloads at the network edge, ensuring future-proof solutions. We also recognize the Indian governments proactive contribution, with its support for 6G research and AI-driven telecom innovation. This collaboration enables smarter, more efficient networks capable of predictive maintenance and real-time problem-solving-key for the next generation of telecom.”

Alex Rogers, President, Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) & Global Affairs, Qualcomm said, “5G has driven Indias tremendous growth in data consumption, making it the second-largest smartphone market and a significant manufacturing base. As AI advances, were facing a massive power demand in data centers, projected to consume 50% of their capacity by 2035. The solution lies in shifting AI workloads to edge devices, such as smartphones, PCs, and vehicles, which can handle significant AI tasks independently. Edge AI offers real opportunities for power-efficient computing, enabling us to achieve sustainability and reduce infrastructure burdens.”

Vito Di Maria, Vice President, APAC Optical Networks Business Centre, Network Infrastructure Business Group, Nokia said, “Weve been hearing about Indias journey towards a digitally connected nation. This digitalization is leading to massive data generation. However, geographical challenges, such as laying cables in certain regions, pose obstacles. India is playing a central role in overcoming these challenges. Given the young population and high usage of digital applications, India is a prime target for AI investments. The future of data centers involves distributed investments and dynamic traffic patterns. This shift requires a scalable and simplified approach to connectivity.”

A. Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics Ltd. said, “In line with Honorable PM Modi’s thought, devices should be affordable. I believe it is the job of the manufacturer to bring together all available technology and serve them in devices that are affordable for all. From a device manufacturing perspective – the creation of modular smartphones is revolutionary in the telecom world – and the leading company is testing this right now. All these technologies need a large amount of energy/power, and battery technology needs to evolve at a better pace. Storage of energy is certainly a challenge, but we are working towards curating solutions.”