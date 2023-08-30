Global Fund Reaffirms that Indian Innovations Can Save Millions Around the World

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (The Global Fund) announced the successful conclusion of the first summit focused on their strategic partnership with India. The event brought together public health actors from the government of India, private sector leaders and experts from around the world, to reflect on the unique opportunity that India has on the global stage to fight HIV, tuberculosis (TB), malaria and other deadly diseases. The Global Fund commends the government of India and the Indian private sector for their extraordinary advances in fighting infectious diseases and aims to help expand Indian solutions on a global scale.

Emphasizing the Global Funds partnership with India, Lady Roslyn Morauta, Chair, Global Fund said, “Amid vibrant discussions at the G20 Health Ministers Meeting, Indias G20 leadership has been exemplary. Our partnership in India, directly supporting the national programs in HIV, TB and Malaria through grants to government and non-governmental organisations, reflects our commitment as a strategic partner in the fight against these three infectious diseases. Our investments in India are multi-faceted as we not only provide grant funds but also each year procure hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of health products manufactured in India. As the largest multilateral health fund provider, we have saved over 50 million lives since the inception of our partnership. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have invested an additional US$5 billion to fight the new pandemic and reinforce systems for health.”

India’s role on the global health stage

The Global Fund-India Summit 2023, coming on the heels of the G20 health ministers meeting from August 18-19 in Gujarat, served as a platform for discussions, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning with the goal to scale Indian health care solutions globally, particularly those related to health products, digital health and TB.

“I am honored to be address the Global Fund-India Summit 2023, where we underscore the G20s unifying influence, bridging G7 and developing nations for global advancement. This platform, which facilitates collaborative strides, also commends Lady Rosalyn Morautas leadership and marks Indias inaugural global summit. Our commitment is undeniable: eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and rallying our entire population against AIDS and HIV. As the worlds leading pharmacy, India furnishes affordable medicines to over 20% of the global population. Amid the pandemic, India supplied 2.2 billion vaccines, reinforcing our steadfast dedication to accessible healthcare. Our pioneering digital infrastructure fosters connectivity and innovation. Let us march forward united, armed with innovative solutions, to carve a healthier, more resilient global future,” said Shri Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India.

India is an essential source of quality health products – including lifesaving HIV medicines known as antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), mosquito nets and diagnostic kits for all three diseases – for international procurers and national health care authorities around the world. In its efforts to end AIDS, TB and malaria and strengthen health systems, the Global Fund procures health products from manufacturers in India valued at estimated US$600 million annually. India can build on the scale and capacity of its pharmaceutical industry and deliver product innovations while driving closer South-South collaboration. India’s expertise in digital inclusion, public health, pharmaceuticals and sustainable growth can bridge the gap, uniting developing and developed economies.

Speaking about Indias role in global health, C.K. Mishra, Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment & Health commented, “Indias significance in global health is fortified through innovation and private-sector collaborations. With the private sector catering to 60% of patients, Indias self-funded approach drives missions. India shares the global aspiration of eradicating Malaria, TB, and HIV. Our successful TB mission displays efficient implementation. Transitioning to molecular TB testing is crucial. Indias responsibility extends to global disease eradication. Amidst communicable and non-communicable burdens, our four pillars include smarter funding, precise targeting, innovative products, and technology.”

Celebrating achievements while looking ahead

Event participants celebrated the significant progress India has made in recent years in the fight against TB, noting Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extraordinary leadership in setting 2025 as India’s goal to end TB – a full five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal target.

Highlighting Indias G20 leadership Nilaya Varma, CEO & Co-Founder, Primus Partners Pvt. Ltd. said, “Indias G20 leadership, followed by Brazil and South Africa, is amplifying the voice of the global south. With over 50% of global growth nurtured here, we stand at the forefront of progress. Lets unlock new horizons through Technology and Innovation. GIDH is a great outcome that allows cross-national platform-sharing. Going forward, personalized care and creating incentives for collaboration will be critical for health to drive equity! Very happy to get an opportunity to speak at the Global Fund – India Summit.”

Participants highlighted India’s innovative approaches to TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment. They discussed ways that the Global Fund and other stakeholders can accelerate broader deployment of these solutions across low- and middle-income countries.

But progress is fragile and is threatened by looming challenges: the risk of emerging pandemic threats, the impact of climate change on health, the need to scale up interoperable and open-source digital health solutions and the need for sustained political commitment. India has served as an important example in meeting these challenges. The country’s leadership throughout its G20 presidency in 2023 has led to significant progress toward universal health coverage, ensuring swift and equitable access to innovative pandemic medical countermeasures and digital technologies. Participants emphasized the importance of adapting strategies to address infectious diseases while remaining dedicated to upholding human rights and promoting health equity.

“These sessions have illuminated a clear path toward a more inclusive and responsive healthcare landscape. By embracing collaboration, innovation, and equity, we are better equipped to effectively tackle global health challenges. The potential of digital transformations to revolutionize healthcare delivery, bridge gaps, and ensure access to quality services for all cannot be overstated. By aligning our efforts and embracing innovation, we can foster a brighter future for global healthcare,” added Mark Edington, Head Grant Management, Global Fund.

As the event concluded, participants renewed their commitment to accelerating the end of AIDS, TB and malaria. Collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and robust investments were identified as pivotal components in achieving this shared vision. The Global Fund reiterates their dedication to working with the government of India, the private sector, additional partners and communities to transform commitments into impactful actions that will shape a healthier and more equitable future for all.

